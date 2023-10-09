Migrant worker sought for the murder of former Thai envoy

Bangkok police are to seek an arrest warrant for a migrant worker from a neighbouring country on suspicion of killing the former Thai ambassador to Denmark at his townhouse in Vibhavadi Rangsit Soi 20 in Bangkok.

Pol Maj-Gen Atthaphon Anusit, commander of the 2nd division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told the media that he believes the suspect is still in Thailand.

Police said that the first and second floors of the house had been ransacked, suggesting that the murder was motivated by robbery.

