Migrant worker sought for the murder of former Thai envoy

TN October 9, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

Bangkok police are to seek an arrest warrant for a migrant worker from a neighbouring country on suspicion of killing the former Thai ambassador to Denmark at his townhouse in Vibhavadi Rangsit Soi 20 in Bangkok.

Ex Thai ambassador to Denmark found dead in house toilet

Pol Maj-Gen Atthaphon Anusit, commander of the 2nd division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told the media that he believes the suspect is still in Thailand.

Police said that the first and second floors of the house had been ransacked, suggesting that the murder was motivated by robbery.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Missiles in Rafah, Gaza

Thai death toll in Israel rises

TN October 9, 2023 0
Image of the Earth as seen from space capturing the moment of a satellite launch.

Thailand’s THEOS-2 Satellite Launches Into Space

TN October 9, 2023 0
Skyline of Jerusalem with a barbed wire

First group of 15 Thais to arrive in Bangkok from Israel on Thursday

TN October 9, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Indoor Stadium in Huamark, Bangkok.

Huamark Stadium Roof in Bangkok Collapses

TN October 9, 2023 0
Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket

Three Tuk Tuk Drivers Attack Saudi Tourist in Phuket Over Fee Dispute

TN October 9, 2023 0
Missiles in Rafah, Gaza

Thai death toll in Israel rises

TN October 9, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Migrant worker sought for the murder of former Thai envoy

TN October 9, 2023 0
Image of the Earth as seen from space capturing the moment of a satellite launch.

Thailand’s THEOS-2 Satellite Launches Into Space

TN October 9, 2023 0