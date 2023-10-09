Thai death toll in Israel rises

At least 1,400 Thais working in Israel have so far expressed a wish to be evacuated home to Thailand while unconfirmed accounts from Israeli employers suggest that as many as 12 Thais could have been killed in Hamas attacks, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Israel retaliates to massive Hamas attack with heavy bombing in Gaza

The first group of 15 Thais is expected to leave Israel on Wednesday, and a total of 1,437 have voiced an intention to return home.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Poramet Tangsathaporn

BANGKOK POST

