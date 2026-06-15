Arab Suspects Sought After Brutal Assault On Motorcycle Taxi Rider In Pattaya Over Parking Dispute

PATTAYA, Thailand — A 51-year-old motorcycle taxi rider was hospitalized with multiple injuries after being brutally assaulted by two foreign men in Pattaya following a dispute over a parking violation. The violent altercation, which occurred in a popular entertainment district, has prompted the victim to seek police intervention and submit video evidence to aid in the identification of the suspects.

CCTV Captures Arab-Looking Men Stealing Guitar From Parked Motorcycle in Phuket

The incident unfolded at approximately 10:00 p.m. on June 13, 2026, in the Tree Town entertainment area on Soi Buakhao in Central Pattaya, Chonburi province. According to the victim’s account, the confrontation began when two foreign men, believed to be of Middle Eastern descent, parked their motorcycle in a designated no-parking zone, obstructing access to a private road. The victim, identified as 51-year-old Sumeth Kaewduangsaeng from Saraburi province, approached the men to politely request that they move their vehicle.

The situation escalated rapidly when the two men allegedly became enraged by the request. One of the men reportedly punched Mr. Sumeth in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, before the pair attempted to flee the scene on their motorcycle. Determined to pursue the matter, the injured taxi rider followed the men. During the ensuing confrontation, one of the suspects allegedly approached Mr. Sumeth from behind, jumped onto his back, and placed him in a chokehold while repeatedly punching him, ultimately leaving him battered on the roadway.

French Arabs Attempt to Surround and Attack Woman on Motorcycle in Pattaya

The assault was interrupted when Thai bystanders intervened to help the victim. The two suspects subsequently fled the area, leaving Mr. Sumeth injured in the middle of the road. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from a swollen face, abrasions near his right eyebrow, and a visibly injured right leg. After administering immediate first aid, the rescue workers transported him to Pattaya City Hospital for further medical treatment.

Following his medical care, Mr. Sumeth announced his intention to file a formal police complaint to press charges against his attackers. Crucially, he also plans to submit video footage of the incident recorded by members of the public. This digital evidence is expected to play a vital role in helping local law enforcement identify the suspects, track their movements, and apprehend them for legal prosecution.

French-Arab Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Phuket

The Pattaya City Police are expected to review the submitted footage and launch an investigation to locate the foreign nationals involved in the unprovoked attack. Authorities continue to urge the public to assist in maintaining law and order, reminding all residents and visitors that violent behavior and assault will be met with strict legal consequences under Thai law.

-Thailand News (TN)