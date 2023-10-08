Ex Thai ambassador to Denmark found dead in house toilet

The body of a former Thai ambassador to Denmark was found in a toilet in his luxury house in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district early Sunday.

Pol Capt Puthipong Hongthong, deputy chief investigator at Suthisan police station, said the death was discovered by a team of workers who arrived at the house in Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 20 in Chomphon area, Chatuchak district, on Sunday morning following an appointment with the house owner to do some repairs.

