Songkhla Camper Resort Evicts Indian Tourists

SONGKHLA, Thailand — A seaside camper resort in Songkhla province has publicly detailed a severe dispute with a group of foreign tourists, culminating in the guests being asked to leave the property and receiving a full refund. The resort management described the June 12 incident as the most challenging experience in the establishment’s five-year history, emphasizing that the eviction was strictly due to severe breaches of property rules and unacceptable behavior toward staff.

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The conflict reportedly began when the group, identified as Indian nationals, attempted to check in at 8:00 a.m. without paying the required early check-in fee. Furthermore, while the tourists had booked three tents designed to accommodate a maximum of six people in total, the resort alleged that nine individuals attempted to occupy the facilities without paying the additional occupancy charges. The group also reportedly demanded complimentary extra services and sought exemptions from policies that had been clearly communicated prior to their arrival.

Tensions escalated when the guests allegedly brought a large quantity of outside alcoholic beverages onto the premises, directly violating the resort’s strict prohibition on outside alcohol. When staff members attempted to explain the applicable charges and enforce the established regulations, the situation deteriorated. The resort reported that the tourists responded with rude and aggressive behavior, subjecting employees to severe verbal abuse. The confrontation was reportedly so intense that one female staff member was left in tears after being aggressively criticized by the guests.

In an effort to de-escalate the volatile situation and protect the well-being of the employees, the resort’s management made the decision to cancel the reservation, issue a full refund, and ask the group to vacate the property immediately. However, the dispute did not end with their departure. The resort claimed that the tourists subsequently argued they were owed a refund significantly higher than their original booking amount. Management was forced to produce official booking confirmations and payment records from the reservation platform to prove the exact transaction amount before issuing the final refund.

"Worst experience in five years." A Songkhla resort has shared its account of a dispute with a group of Indian tourists, alleging they demanded free services, ignored accommodation rules and verbally abused staff members. The resort said it refunded the guests in full and asked… pic.twitter.com/wD0IwRj3LT — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 15, 2026

In a public statement addressing the incident, the resort stressed that the issue was fundamentally about unacceptable behavior rather than the nationality of the guests. The establishment noted that over its five years of operation, it has happily hosted visitors from diverse global backgrounds. Management emphasized that no hospitality provider should be expected to tolerate verbal abuse, attempts to bypass occupancy limits without payment, or blatant disregard for property rules.

The resort concluded its statement by urging fellow accommodation operators to maintain meticulous records of bookings, payments, and guest communications to effectively resolve similar disputes. The management also issued a broader reminder to all future guests, urging them to respect the staff, respect the property, and adhere to the established rules during their stay.

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As the hospitality industry continues to navigate post-pandemic travel dynamics, resort operators are increasingly emphasizing the importance of clear communication and strict enforcement of property policies to ensure a safe and respectful environment for both guests and employees.

-Thailand News (TN)