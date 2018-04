Two Indian nationals were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using PayPal accounts linked to other people’s credit cards to buy goods at a Bangkok shop.

Tourist Police deputy commissioner Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal said Deepak Kumar Khandelwal, 31, and Rohit Luthra, 27, were arrested at Don Mueang International Airport while they were about to board the plane.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation