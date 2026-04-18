Soldier in Custody After Alleged Rape of Teenager During Songkran on Khao San Road

BANGKOK — A soldier has been taken into custody after being accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a public restroom on Khao San Road during the Songkran festivities, in a case that has sparked outrage and raised urgent questions about safety during the capital’s biggest holiday celebration.

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The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in a restroom located in an alley beside the Nap Park Hostel, according to the girl’s mother, who reported the case to the online support page Sai Mai Tong Rod on Thursday. The girl told her brother the same night and subsequently filed a formal complaint with police at Chana Songkhram station, which has jurisdiction over the Khao San Road area.

According to the victim’s account, she had been taking part in the Songkran water festivities with a group of friends when they encountered a group of eight men who had military-style haircuts and addressed each other by army ranks. She identified one member of the group as the accused. The girl reported that the man followed her to the restroom, where the assault took place. She told investigators that he threatened her during the incident and then fled the scene. Afterward, she sought help from bystanders, who assisted her in contacting her family and authorities.

Soldier in custody after alleged Khao San rape during Songkranhttps://t.co/TpE62Ewcki pic.twitter.com/yuGQIxTW5w — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) April 17, 2026

The Royal Thai Army has confirmed that the suspect is a serving soldier and that he initially admitted to “having sex with the girl” during questioning. The army also stated that other members of his group were unaware of the incident, suggesting that the alleged assault was carried out without the knowledge or involvement of his companions. The suspect has since been handed over to police for further questioning and investigation.

The case has drawn sharp criticism from women’s rights advocates and members of the public, who have expressed concern about the safety of young women and girls during large-scale public events such as Songkran. Khao San Road, known internationally as a backpacker hub, draws tens of thousands of revellers each year during the Thai New Year, and while the atmosphere is generally one of celebration, incidents of harassment and assault have been reported in the past.

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Police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and that forensic evidence is being collected. The suspect remains in custody pending further legal proceedings. The Royal Thai Army has indicated that it will cooperate fully with civilian authorities and that internal disciplinary action may also be taken depending on the outcome of the criminal investigation. No further details about the suspect’s identity or unit have been released at this stage. The victim is receiving support from social workers and victim advocacy groups as the case moves through the legal system.

-Thailand News (TN)