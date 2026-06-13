Australian Sprinter Jemma Stapleton Dies In Motorbike Accident While On Holiday In Koh Samui

KOH SAMUI, Thailand — The Australian athletics community is mourning the tragic loss of Jemma Stapleton, a prominent 25-year-old sprinter from Melbourne, who died following a motorbike accident while on a family holiday in Thailand.

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Stapleton, who had recently celebrated her 25th birthday on June 1, was traveling with close family members when the fatal incident occurred on the island of Koh Samui. While the exact circumstances of the crash have not been fully detailed publicly, authorities confirmed the cause of death was a motorbike accident.

A highly decorated athlete in her home state, Stapleton was a celebrated finalist in the Stawell Gift, one of Australia’s most prestigious professional running races. She secured third place in the 2025 event and successfully reached the final again in 2026, cementing her status as a rising star in Victorian athletics.

Following the sudden passing, a GoFundMe campaign was established to assist her family with the substantial costs of repatriating her body to Australia. By Friday, June 12, 2026, the fundraiser had garnered nearly A$100,000 in donations, with organizers noting that the family was facing immeasurable grief following the unexpected tragedy abroad.

RIP Jemma Stapleton 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/winIiz9QXK — Sporty Women (@SportyWomen) June 12, 2026

An outpouring of tributes has emerged from family, friends, and sporting organizations. Her brother, Joel Stapleton, remembered her as his best friend and a constant source of support, highlighting her radiant smile that left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her partner, Tyler Gray, expressed his profound heartbreak, describing her as the greatest thing to have happened to him and acknowledging the immense struggle of coming to terms with the sudden loss.

The sporting community has also reflected deeply on her vibrant character. Former coach Mark Thomas expressed his shock at the news, recalling her as one of his favorite athletes to mentor. The Victorian Athletic League honored her as a valued community member whose presence left a lasting impact, while Athletics Australia remembered her as a beautiful, bright, and warm personality who brought positivity to every environment. Colleagues from her profession as a childcare worker similarly praised her inherent kindness and supportive nature.

The Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed that it is actively providing consular assistance to Stapleton’s family during this difficult time. Local authorities in Thailand are handling the incident, though further specific details regarding the crash remain limited pending official reports.

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As the family navigates this profound loss, efforts continue to coordinate the repatriation process.

-Thailand News (TN)