Four Ladyboys Arrested in Pattaya for Violent Robbery of Australian Tourist

PATTAYA, Thailand — Four transgender women have been taken into custody in connection with the violent robbery of a 53-year-old Australian tourist, concluding a comprehensive seven-month investigation by Thai authorities.

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The Tourist Police announced the arrests on Monday, July 27, 2026, following a prolonged manhunt for the individuals responsible for the December 27, 2025, incident. The victim, identified only as Mr. R., reported that he was ambushed by a group of individuals in the resort city who assaulted him and stole his personal belongings.

Following the initial complaint, investigators from the Pattaya Police Station and the Tourist Police Division launched a meticulous inquiry. Authorities systematically reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area and gathered witness statements to identify the perpetrators. The evidence collected led the Pattaya Provincial Court to issue formal arrest warrants on June 29, 2026, charging the four suspects with jointly committing robbery at night and jointly assaulting another person, resulting in physical and mental harm.

Officers from Tourist Police Subdivision 4, Group 2, Tourist Police Division 1 dedicated several weeks to tracking the suspects. Police noted that the suspects had attempted to evade capture, with some leaving the Pattaya area while others remained within the city limits. The coordinated operation ultimately resulted in the apprehension of all four individuals at separate locations.

According to law enforcement officials, the suspects acknowledged that they were the individuals named in the arrest warrants and depicted in the CCTV footage from the crime scene. However, they have formally denied the specific criminal charges brought against them.

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The four suspects have since been transferred to investigators to face formal legal proceedings. The case highlights the ongoing efforts by Thai law enforcement to address crimes against tourists and ensure the safety and security of the kingdom’s vital tourism sector.

-Thailand News (TN)