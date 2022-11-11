30,000 police officers backed by soldiers to secure Bangkok during APEC week









BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities are now finalizing security measures and protocols for next week’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. The police chief has indicated around 30,000 police officers backed by soldiers will be deployed around Bangkok on the meeting days. Explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) police have carried out a major bomb response demonstration at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the venue for the leaders’ meeting.

A demonstration of searches for suspicious objects at the main venue for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting was carried out. Police canines and remote-controlled explosive ordinance response robots were used in the demonstration. The robots are able to capture x-ray images of suspicious objects so the operator may determine whether an object is indeed an explosive ordinance. Upon confirmation of an explosive ordinance, the robot can move the object into a collection vehicle that will then move the object to a safe area for disposal.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

