Thais abroad warned not to buy fresh fruit to bring home









Thais travelling abroad have been warned not to bring fresh fruit back to Thailand, as they may face legal action.

Agriculture Department Director-General Rapeephat Chantarasriwong said that a number of Thais travelling abroad, particularly to Japan and South Korea, have brought fresh fruit, such as grapes and persimmon, back to the country without certificates indicating that it is free from pests and plant diseases.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

