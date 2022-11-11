Foreigners considerably Arrive in the Country: Immigration Bureau









BANGKOK, Nov 11 (TNA) – The Immigration Bureau has mobilized its personnel to welcome visitors who are arriving considerably, to prevent congestion at airports.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, spokesman for the Immigration Bureau, said immigration police were fully deployed to receive visitors due to heavy inbound traffic.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





