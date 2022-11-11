November 11, 2022

Foreigners considerably Arrive in the Country: Immigration Bureau

3 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Nov 11 (TNA) – The Immigration Bureau has mobilized its personnel to welcome visitors who are arriving considerably, to prevent congestion at airports.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, spokesman for the Immigration Bureau, said immigration police were fully deployed to receive visitors due to heavy inbound traffic.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha

PM Prayut will join new party: source

3 hours ago TN
Thai Airways Airbus A350 aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thais abroad warned not to buy fresh fruit to bring home

3 hours ago TN
Policeman riding a motorbike in Thailand

30,000 police officers backed by soldiers to secure Bangkok during APEC week

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha

PM Prayut will join new party: source

3 hours ago TN
Street racing in Thailand

Police hunting for several pickup truck drivers after racing video on Phuket road goes viral

3 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Foreigners considerably Arrive in the Country: Immigration Bureau

3 hours ago TN
Thai Airways Airbus A350 aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thais abroad warned not to buy fresh fruit to bring home

3 hours ago TN
Policeman riding a motorbike in Thailand

30,000 police officers backed by soldiers to secure Bangkok during APEC week

3 hours ago TN