November 11, 2022

Police hunting for several pickup truck drivers after racing video on Phuket road goes viral

3 hours ago TN
Street racing in Thailand

Street racing in Thailand. Photo: Youtube.




A video clip of modified pickup trucks with loud noise and black smoke who were racing at night from an intersection near the Saphan Hin Public Park in Phuket Town has gone viral in social media last night (November 10th).

The Phuket Provincial Police Commander Major General Sermphan Sirikong told The Phuket Express, “We are checking CCTV footage to find those drivers and direct legal action to be taken against them.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Toyota Fortuner on the road in Phuket

Man arrested with 10,504 methamphetamine pills in Phuket

2 days ago TN
Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

63-year-old New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket with 26 guns, 11 grenades, and many bullets

4 days ago TN
Rain at Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Heavy rain warning for Phuket and Andaman provinces

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha

PM Prayut will join new party: source

3 hours ago TN
Street racing in Thailand

Police hunting for several pickup truck drivers after racing video on Phuket road goes viral

3 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Foreigners considerably Arrive in the Country: Immigration Bureau

3 hours ago TN
Thai Airways Airbus A350 aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thais abroad warned not to buy fresh fruit to bring home

3 hours ago TN
Policeman riding a motorbike in Thailand

30,000 police officers backed by soldiers to secure Bangkok during APEC week

3 hours ago TN