Police hunting for several pickup truck drivers after racing video on Phuket road goes viral









A video clip of modified pickup trucks with loud noise and black smoke who were racing at night from an intersection near the Saphan Hin Public Park in Phuket Town has gone viral in social media last night (November 10th).

The Phuket Provincial Police Commander Major General Sermphan Sirikong told The Phuket Express, “We are checking CCTV footage to find those drivers and direct legal action to be taken against them.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

