November 2, 2022

Immigration Bureau Solves Travelers’ Congestion at Suvarnabhumi Airport

5 hours ago TN
Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Immigration at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Sky 269.




BANGKOK, Nov 2 (TNA) – The Immigration Bureau is trying to relieve travelers’ congestion at Suvarnabhumi airport while admitting that immigration police have to carefully screen inbound travelers for security sake.

In response to photos of crowds queuing up in front of immigration check-in booths at Suvarnabhumi airport, Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, spokesman for the Immigration Bureau, said the incident happened from 1pm to 5pm on Oct 30 when there were 76 visiting flights sending 3,000-4,000 inbound passengers an hour there.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

