November 2, 2022

Naked British man caught wandering around beach on Koh Samui Island

5 hours ago TN
Bo Phut Beach in Koh Samui

Bo Phut Beach in Koh Samui. Photo: Per Meistrup.




The Samui Police was notified over the past Halloween weekend that a naked foreign man was found walking up and down in the sea at Baan Mae Nam Beach in Mae Nam sub-district.

They arrived at the scene to find the naked foreigner in the sea. Boat operators tried to help him but he swam away. The foreign man was later pulled up from the water and was asking to put on clothes.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



