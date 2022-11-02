Naga Officially Approved as National Mythical Symbol

The Nagas are a divine race of half-human, half-serpent beings. Photo: icon0com / PxHere.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet has approved a proposal by the National Culture Commission to designate the mythical naga serpent as a national symbol of Thailand.

The announcement was made by Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, who said the commission has also tasked the Fine Arts Department with drawing up prototype images of naga.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

