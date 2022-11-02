November 2, 2022

Naga Officially Approved as National Mythical Symbol

5 hours ago TN
The Nagas are a divine race of half-human, half-serpent beings

The Nagas are a divine race of half-human, half-serpent beings. Photo: icon0com / PxHere.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet has approved a proposal by the National Culture Commission to designate the mythical naga serpent as a national symbol of Thailand.

The announcement was made by Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, who said the commission has also tasked the Fine Arts Department with drawing up prototype images of naga.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Beer glasses and menu in a restaurant

Thais Allowed to Make Alcoholic Beverages For Own Consumption

4 hours ago TN
Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level

TAT predicts 18 million foreign arrivals in 2023

4 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a cabinet meeting at the Government House

Government claims its liquor policy is in the public interest

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Beer glasses and menu in a restaurant

Thais Allowed to Make Alcoholic Beverages For Own Consumption

4 hours ago TN
Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level

TAT predicts 18 million foreign arrivals in 2023

4 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a cabinet meeting at the Government House

Government claims its liquor policy is in the public interest

4 hours ago TN
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

Suspect says he stabbed and killed the wrong person by accident near Phuket shopping mall

4 hours ago TN
Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok

200 Policemen Searched 6 Entertainment Venues for Drugs in Bangkok

4 hours ago TN