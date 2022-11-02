November 2, 2022

200 Policemen Searched 6 Entertainment Venues for Drugs in Bangkok

Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok

Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok. Photo: Eustaquio Santimano / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, Nov 1 (TNA) – Two deputy national police chiefs led about 200 subordinates to search six entertainment places believed to be operated by foreigners to tackle drug abuse and found traces of possible narcotic use in the urine of two revellers.

Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol and Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn led about 200 policemen to search pubs, bars and service parlors believed to belong to foreigners and nominees in Huay Khwang and Ekamai areas at 12.30am. The searches took about one hour.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



