Tourists are banned from visiting Myanmar through a border crossing in Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhla Buri district as Burmese troop reinforcements have recently been dispatched to confront Mon rebels.

Thai troops based near the border crossing have been put on alert in preparation for possible fighting between Burmese troops and Mon rebels and also possible influx of Mon civilians to escape the firefight.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS