Second Volunteer Firefighter Fatality Reported in Ongoing Thailand Wildfire Response

PHRAE – A volunteer firefighter has been discovered dead in Wang Chin district of Phrae province after going missing while battling a forest fire, marking the second such fatality in northern Thailand within a single week. The body of Decha Tathika was found near his cashew plantation close to a community forest, following an extensive search after he failed to return home on Saturday evening.

Firefighter Dies Battling Wildfires on Chiang Mai Mountain

The grim discovery was reported by Prawit Jaikham, the chief of Wiang Kosai National Park. Decha had been working alongside fellow volunteers to prevent the forest fire from reaching nearby villages and farmlands when he went missing. After he did not come home as expected, a search team was deployed and located his body in the forest the following day. Authorities have confirmed that the cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is conducted at Wang Chin District Hospital.

This tragic incident closely follows the death of another volunteer, Boonma Phadaeng, whose body was found under similar circumstances on April 1 in Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai. The recurrence of such fatalities within a short span has underscored the extreme dangers faced by volunteer firefighters who risk their lives to manage forest fires in the region, often with limited resources and protective equipment.

Forest Fire Near Pattaya Threatens Homes, Brought Under Control by Firefighters

Experts and local officials have expressed deep concern over the increasing frequency of these tragic events, noting that the hazardous and unpredictable nature of forest firefighting puts many volunteers at significant risk. These losses serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of safety protocols and adequate preparedness in such operations. Moving forward, local authorities may consider revising training programmes and safety procedures to better protect those on the frontlines. Increased community support and more robust government intervention could prove crucial in preventing further tragedies as northern Thailand continues to grapple with seasonal forest fires and hazardous air pollution.

-Thailand News (TN)