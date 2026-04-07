Thailand to Enforce Overnight Gas Station Shutdown After Songkran

BANGKOK — In a sweeping bid to curb national energy consumption amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the Thai government will mandate the overnight closure of all petrol stations starting April 20, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced today.

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The new operating hours, which will shut down petrol stations between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., are designed to take effect immediately after the Songkran festival, which begins on April 13. The timing allows citizens to travel home for the traditional New Year celebrations before the restrictions kick in. The measure represents the government’s most visible effort yet to tighten energy use as the conflict in the Middle East shows little sign of abating, according to Anutin.

Speaking after a special Cabinet meeting, the prime minister acknowledged that the geopolitical situation is severely disrupting global supply chains. With Thailand importing approximately half of its energy from the Middle East, the government is bracing for a prolonged period of high costs not only for fuel and electricity but also for petrochemical products such as fertilisers and plastics. Anutin warned that even if the fighting were to stop tomorrow, the restoration of damaged production facilities and infrastructure would take considerable time, forcing Thailand to adjust its way of life to face this new reality. He emphasised that national unity is the country’s most important social capital during these trying times and pledged a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the impact of soaring global energy prices.

Beyond the overnight gas station shutdown, the government is exploring more aggressive ways to curb domestic fuel consumption while global energy prices remain volatile. Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt revealed following the special Cabinet meeting that Anutin has authorised the use of certain provisions under the 1973 Emergency Decree on Fuel Shortage Prevention to manage the crisis. Pakorn also announced that a government work-from-anywhere initiative will be rolled out to reduce commuting, confirming that civil servants can begin remote operations across government agencies immediately.

Thailand to restrict gas station hours after Songkran https://t.co/fxHZMTVvgL pic.twitter.com/2i56n5hPGM — TNAMCOT English (@TNAMCOTEnglish) April 7, 2026

At yesterday’s meeting, the Cabinet tasked the Committee for the Appropriateness of Fuel Cost Determination, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, with conducting an urgent study on reducing refining margins and excise taxes. Pakorn explained that the committee must first approve the appropriateness of these cost adjustments before the government can move forward with any formal mandate. The finance and energy ministries are currently reviewing the wholesale oil price structure, specifically looking to remove any inflated insurance and transport costs from the refining fee formula. Energy Minister Akanat Promphan is expected to summon refinery representatives for talks today to negotiate a reduction in these margins to reflect actual costs.

As part of its broader response, the government plans to shield the public from external shocks through a three-pronged relief plan. This includes reallocating the public sector budget by cutting non-essential spending and diverting those funds into relief programmes for citizens. At the same time, authorities will prioritise energy price restructuring, focusing on revamping fuel and electricity pricing mechanisms to ease the financial burden on households and businesses as quickly as possible. The government will also roll out targeted economic stimulus measures, including the Khon La Khrueng Plus (Half-and-Half Plus) scheme, the Thai Help Thai programme, and low-interest loans to support farmers, industry, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

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Anutin described the situation as a global crisis requiring collective sacrifice to maintain national economic stability and urged the public to cooperate with the energy-saving initiatives. He expressed confidence that public cooperation will be key to maintaining stability and overcoming the disruption, adding that the government has chosen to speak frankly about the severity of the crisis in the interest of transparency.

-Thailand News (TN)