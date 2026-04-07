Passenger Van Crashes into Parked Truck in Tak, Five Killed

TAK — Five people were killed and nine others injured after a passenger van crashed into the rear of a ten-wheeled truck on Highway 12 along the Mae Sot–Tak road in the Mae Tho area of Mueang Tak district on April 6, 2026.

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The collision occurred at approximately 2:40pm. Emergency responders confirmed five fatalities at the scene, including the driver, while multiple passengers were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Fatal Crash

Police said the van, operating on the Tak–Mae Sot route, was driven by 72-year-old Nikom Kawi Na, who died at the scene. The vehicle struck the right rear of a parked truck driven by 42-year-old Wichet Manikhom from Chiang Mai. The truck had reportedly been pulled over on the left side of the road while the driver crossed to purchase items and was returning to his vehicle.

Rescue teams and local residents worked to extract injured passengers from the wreckage, with some requiring CPR and defibrillator use at the scene. Despite efforts, five people — two men and three women — were pronounced dead at the site.

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One of the victims was a newly appointed nurse at Somdej Phra Chao Taksin Maharaj Hospital, who had only started work on April 1 — just five days before the crash. Seven passengers sustained minor injuries, while two were reported to be in critical condition. All injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

A horrific accident claimed 5 lives and injured 9 others this afternoon, 6 April 2026, on Highway 12, near the Tak-Mae Sot junction in Tak province when a public passenger van slammed into the rear-right corner of an 18-wheel trailer parked on the roadside. ​Five people were… pic.twitter.com/BAyaLShE0V — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) April 6, 2026

The impact severely damaged the front of the van, trapping several occupants and complicating rescue operations.

Possible Cause

Witnesses reported that the van had been swerving before the crash, raising the possibility that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Authorities have not confirmed the cause and are continuing a full investigation, including forensic examination of the vehicles and road conditions.

Open Investigation

According to Amarin, police are working to formally identify all victims and notify their families. Further updates are expected as the ongoing investigation progresses and the condition of those injured continues to be monitored.

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For the families of the five victims — including the young nurse whose career had barely begun — the crash has brought devastating loss. And for authorities, the tragedy raises urgent questions about driver fatigue and road safety on one of Tak province’s busiest routes.

-Thailand News (TN)