Van Driver Arrested in Phuket After Allegedly Raping Ukrainian Tourist

PHUKET — A 42-year-old van driver was taken into custody following allegations of sexual assault against a 20-year-old Ukrainian national on April 6, prompting renewed scrutiny of tourist safety protocols in the region.

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The suspect, identified as Sukarn Homsawat from Takua Pa, Phang Nga, was taken into custody later the same day following a police investigation using CCTV footage, authorities said.

Victim’s Account

The victim, identified only as Miss Anna, reported the assault to police, stating that it occurred early in the morning. She had used the Grab app to hire a motorcycle taxi from a hotel in Cherng Talay, Thalang, to Phuket Town to meet friends but was unable to contact them due to a lack of internet signal.

While seeking help, she approached a Thai man to ask how to obtain internet or WiFi access. Instead of assisting her, he allegedly forced her into a van with a yellow Phuket licence plate and carried out the sexual assault inside the vehicle.

Location of Attack

According to police, the attack took place along Chalerm Phrakiat Rama IX Road, also known as the Phuket bypass road, in Ratsada, Mueang Phuket district. After the assault, the suspect reportedly drove the victim to Kamala and dropped her near her accommodation.

The victim informed her friends, who accompanied her to file a complaint at Patong Police Station. She was later sent to Patong Hospital for a forensic examination, while investigators coordinated with Phuket City Police, as the crime occurred within their jurisdiction.

BREAKING: Phuket police are searching for a van driver following a harrowing report of sexual assault involving a 20-year-old Ukrainian tourist. The incident occurred today, 6 April 2026, after the victim sought help from a stranger in Phuket Town. ​The victim used a… pic.twitter.com/oxIg2i6Uzq — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) April 6, 2026

Arrest and Investigation

Police, led by Pol Col Chatree Chukaew, reviewed CCTV footage along the suspect’s route and were able to identify and arrest the driver at approximately 4:30pm on the same day. The suspect is now being questioned before being formally charged and processed by investigators.

Authorities stated that evidence collection is ongoing, including forensic results and further examination of surveillance footage to establish a clear timeline of events. The case remains under active investigation as police prepare legal proceedings.

Safety Concerns

The incident has highlighted concerns about tourist safety, particularly for those travelling alone and relying on strangers for assistance in areas where they may lack internet access or local knowledge. Officials have urged visitors to exercise caution and use verified services when seeking help.

According to Amarin, police confirmed that the suspect will face legal action, with investigators continuing to compile evidence to support prosecution. Further updates are expected as the case progresses through the legal system.

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For the young Ukrainian tourist, what began as a journey to meet friends turned into a nightmare — and for authorities, the case underscores the urgent need to ensure that tourists can seek help without falling prey to those who would exploit their vulnerability.

-Thailand News (TN)