BANGKOK, May 14 (TNA) – Police arrested a man for allegedly raping a Norwegian tourist on Pha-ngan Island on Monday, one day after the tourist filed the complaint to the police.

Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, the deputy police spokesman said the suspect confessed to the crime.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts