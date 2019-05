A car crashed against a roadside tree in Bangkok’s Klong Sam Wa district early on Tuesday before it caught fire, burning the driver and a front-seat passenger beyond recognition.

Passers-by managed to pull out a back-seat passenger before the car was engulfed in flames but the man died later at the scene from injuries, police said.

