A 19-year old Good Mamaritan drowned in a klong in Khiri Rat Nikhom district of Surat Thani after he rescued two boys from drowning on Thursday (March 29).

Witnesses said that a group of boys and girls, aged between 8-15, went swimming in Klong Pumduang in Ban Bang Phra, Tambon Yanyao and, out of a sudden, three boys and a girl were swept away by the current and they appeared on the verge of drowning.

By Thai PBS