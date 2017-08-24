Thursday, August 24, 2017
French tourists rescued at Phuket beach

Surin Island National Park
PHUKET: Lifeguards rescued four French women at Surin Beach, Phuket’s west coast, after they were swept away by a flash rip current in a red-flag “no swimming” zone yesterday afternoon (Aug 23).

“Surin Beach Lifeguard Captain Sayan Bureerak spotted four swimmers in trouble in a flash rip. This zone was clearly marked with red flags, and lifeguards had been patrolling hourly to remind beach visitors not to swim there,” an eyewitness told The Phuket News today (Aug 24).

