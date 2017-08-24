Thursday, August 24, 2017
Migrant Workers Dog Meat BBQ Upsets Locals

Workers mixing concrete in a tub and pouring it with buckets in Trat Province
SONGKHLA — Police said Thursday that no charges have been filed against four construction workers found gutting and grilling a dog over a campfire in the southern province of Songkhla.

On Tuesday, a local dog lover reportedly witnessed four migrant workers from Myanmar kill and grill the dog over a grill made from a standing fan near Wat Pradittharam in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district. While residents and local animal rescue personnel reprimanded the workers Wednesday, Col. Kittichai Sangkhathaworn of Hat Yai police said that no complaint has been filed against them.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

