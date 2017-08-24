Thursday, August 24, 2017
Public Health Office in Chiang Mai containing flu among students

Doctors wearing surgical masks
TN Chiang Mai 0

CHIANG MAI, 24 August 2017, (NNT) – The Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office stepped up flu prevention measures, after the discovery of the disease spreading among local students.

According to the office chief, more than 100 private schools have reported flu cases, and asked the office for recommendations to handle the disease. Initially the office suggested these schools sanitize their premises, in order to control the outbreak.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
