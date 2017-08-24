Public Health Office in Chiang Mai containing flu among students

CHIANG MAI, 24 August 2017, (NNT) – The Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office stepped up flu prevention measures, after the discovery of the disease spreading among local students.

According to the office chief, more than 100 private schools have reported flu cases, and asked the office for recommendations to handle the disease. Initially the office suggested these schools sanitize their premises, in order to control the outbreak.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau Of Thailand