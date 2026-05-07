British Woman Vanishes After Trashing Chiang Mai Condo

CHIANG MAI — A British woman has disappeared after allegedly leaving a rented condominium in Chiang Mai filled with rubbish, rotting waste and extensive damage, with repair costs estimated at half a million baht, authorities said.

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The case was reported to police on May 6 by a housekeeper employed by the owner to oversee the property in Suthep subdistrict, Muang district. According to the housekeeper, identified as Chantanee, the tenant — believed to be around 35 years old — signed a six-month lease beginning on October 16, 2025, at a monthly rent of 25,000 baht.

Concerns first emerged in March when a foul smell began emanating from the unit and the tenant could no longer be contacted by phone or email. Using a spare key, Chantanee entered the room and discovered a scene of shocking neglect and deliberate damage.

The condominium was reportedly strewn with garbage, rotting food waste, discarded underwear and soiled clothing. Paint had been smeared across the walls, as if applied by hand, while furniture including the bed and sofa was found damaged, stained and deteriorating. A television set was also missing and is believed to have been stolen.

A contractor inspected the property and estimated that restoration costs — including deep cleaning, repainting, furniture replacement and repairs to damaged fixtures — could reach approximately 500,000 baht. Chantanee said the scale of the damage was shocking and far beyond any reasonable expectation of normal rental wear and tear. The condition of the room, she added, suggested long-term neglect and possibly deliberate vandalism.

A British woman has vanished after allegedly leaving a rented condominium in Chiang Mai filled with rubbish and severe damage, with repair costs estimated at 500,000 baht ($15,500). Read more:https://t.co/v8qdYu7EEz pic.twitter.com/cmORQ0yPT3 — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) May 7, 2026

In a statement that has since drawn attention online, Chantanee expressed her disbelief: “In the past, we mostly saw news about Thai tenants causing problems and leaving rooms dirty, but this time it was a foreigner. I thought she would be clean and well mannered, but it turned out to be unbelievably filthy.”

The incident has raised concerns among property owners about tenant oversight and the risks of renting to foreign nationals without regular check-ins. Chantanee urged landlords to conduct periodic inspections of rental units, even during active leases, to avoid discovering catastrophic damage only after a tenant has vanished.

Police at Phu Ping Rajanives station are now working to locate the tenant and proceed with legal action. Officers are expected to issue a summons for her to appear for questioning and will seek compensation for damages once she is found. However, with the tenant having disappeared and her current whereabouts unknown, the case may prove difficult to resolve.

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For the condo owner, the 500,000 baht repair bill is a financial blow. For the housekeeper who discovered the mess, the memory of that smell and that room will not soon fade. And for the British woman who signed a lease and then vanished, the question remains: why would anyone leave a home in such a state — and where did she go? The investigation continues, but the answers may not come easily. A tenant who leaves no forwarding address, a condo that looks like a crime scene, and a landlord left holding the bill. In Chiang Mai, the rental market has seen its share of problem tenants, but this case stands out for the sheer scale of the destruction — and the mystery of the woman who caused it.

-Thailand News (TN)