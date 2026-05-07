Tourist Hospitalised After Failed Backflip From Moving Songthaew in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A tourist was injured after attempting a backflip from the roof bars of a moving songthaew along Pattaya Beach Road, losing his footing mid-somersault and slamming face-first onto the asphalt in a stunt that has drawn widespread condemnation online.

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The incident, captured on video and shared across social media platforms, occurred around 2 a.m. on Monday near Pattaya Beach 6/1 in Bang Lamung district. The man had been hanging from the rear roof rail of the beach-route songthaew — a popular form of shared public transport — when he decided to attempt a backward somersault while the vehicle was still in motion. Cheers from companions on board quickly turned to gasps of horror as the stunt went spectacularly wrong.

The clip drew little sympathy online, with most commenters saying the tourist had only himself to blame. “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” one user wrote. “Why would anyone think a backflip on a moving vehicle is a good idea?” Others expressed concern that such reckless behaviour could lead to more serious injuries or even death if repeated by other thrill-seeking visitors.

A motorcycle taxi driver who witnessed the fall said the tourist managed to get back on his feet unaided, sustaining only a swollen gash on his forehead. Three friends then disembarked and rushed to help him gather his scattered belongings before the group walked off along the beachfront without seeking medical attention. The witness noted that the tourist appeared to be intoxicated, a detail that would explain both the poor judgment and the remarkable luck of walking away from a face-first impact with the road.

CHON BURI – A tourist was injured after attempting a backflip on the roof bars of a moving songthaew along Pattaya Beach Road, only to lose his footing and slam face-first onto the road. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/OaZRCcLfd7 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 6, 2026

A local songthaew driver, who viewed the clip, warned that such behaviour poses serious risks not only to passengers but also to drivers, who could face legal liability for incidents occurring on their vehicles. Even if the driver was unaware of the stunt until it was too late, Thai traffic laws place responsibility on drivers to ensure passenger safety, leaving them potentially exposed to charges of negligence if an injury occurs.

The incident has reignited discussion about the safety of songthaews and the behaviour of tourists on Pattaya’s busy beach road. While songthaews are a cheap and convenient form of transport, their open-backed design allows — and perhaps even encourages — reckless passengers to climb onto roofs, hang off rear rails or attempt stunts that would be impossible inside a conventional taxi or bus.

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For the tourist, the failed backflip will leave him with a scar, a headache and a story he may not want to tell. For the driver, the incident is a reminder to watch passengers closely and stop any dangerous behaviour immediately. And for the countless online viewers who watched the video, the lesson is simple: a moving songthaew is not a gymnastics floor, and attempting a backflip at 2 a.m. while drunk is not a stunt — it is a suicide attempt that, by sheer luck, failed. The road won this round. Next time, it might not.

-Thailand News (TN)