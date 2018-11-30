Russian Tourist injured and abandoned by baht bus after sudden stop in Pattaya





Pattaya – A Russian woman was injured when a songtaew bus braked suddenly early Wednesday morning, then left her and a friend stranded after the accident in Jomtien near the View Talay 5 condo complex.

The emergency centre of the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya was called at 3.30am to provide assistance to a Russian woman with a head wound at the Thrappaya Intersection in Tambon Nong Plue in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

