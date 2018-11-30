Songthaews in Sri Racha
Pattaya

Russian Tourist injured and abandoned by baht bus after sudden stop in Pattaya

By TN / November 30, 2018

Pattaya – A Russian woman was injured when a songtaew bus braked suddenly early Wednesday morning, then left her and a friend stranded after the accident in Jomtien near the View Talay 5 condo complex.

The emergency centre of the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya was called at 3.30am to provide assistance to a Russian woman with a head wound at the Thrappaya Intersection in Tambon Nong Plue in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close