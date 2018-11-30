UNESCO lists Khon as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity





BANGKOK, 30th November 2018 (NNT) – The Department of Cultural Promotion has set out plans to promote the Thai Khon performance throughout 2019 after it was accepted by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

Minister of Culture Weera Rojpojanarat said today he had received a report from the Department of Cultural Promotion’s Director-General Chai Nakhonchai advising that the “Khon Masked Dance Drama of Thailand” has officially been listed by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

