Samsung to explain the Galaxy Note 7 explosions on Jan 22

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone
PanARMENIAN.Net – As Reuters had suggested, Samsung is close to holding a press conference where it will “announce the cause of the Galaxy Note 7 incidents and quality enhancement plan.” The event is being held on Monday morning (local time) in Seoul, Korea, and will be livestreamed in English on Samsung.com.

If you’d like to tune in, set your alarm for 8PM ET on Jan. 22. It seems likely that the battery will take the blame, as customers and regulators alike are waiting to find out what Samsung has planned to make sure this never happens again, Engadget said.

