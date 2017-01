At least three people were killed and 20 others injured after a car drove into the crowd of shoppers in Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city.

The incident occurred in the centre of city, when a car driver crashed into the crowd of pedestrians at around 2 PM local time, local media reported.

“A male deliberately drove into pedestrians in the Bourke Street mall,” Acting Commander Stuart Bateson said as quoted by The Guardian on Friday.

