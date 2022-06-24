June 24, 2022

Full resumption of business, other activities allowed in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Siam Paragon, a famous shopping center and department store in Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

Siam Paragon, a famous shopping center and department store in Pathum Wan District, Bangkok. Photo: Lerdsuwa. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The government has declared the whole nation a green (Covid-19 surveillance) zone, allowing the full-scale resumption of business and other activities, as pre-arrival registration will end next month.

The Royal Gazette on Friday published the announcement to the effects by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in his capacity as the director of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Grab launched GrabBike (Win) in Bangkok

GrabBike Riders Seek Protection of Their Career

6 hours ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask

Wearing face masks is now voluntary in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen

9 People Admitted to Thai Hospitals after Cannabis Consumption

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Siam Paragon, a famous shopping center and department store in Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

Full resumption of business, other activities allowed in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Grab launched GrabBike (Win) in Bangkok

GrabBike Riders Seek Protection of Their Career

6 hours ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask

Wearing face masks is now voluntary in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen

9 People Admitted to Thai Hospitals after Cannabis Consumption

6 hours ago TN
AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

Thai AirAsia X Will Refund Bookings Made During Pandemic

1 day ago TN