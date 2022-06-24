Full resumption of business, other activities allowed in Thailand
The government has declared the whole nation a green (Covid-19 surveillance) zone, allowing the full-scale resumption of business and other activities, as pre-arrival registration will end next month.
The Royal Gazette on Friday published the announcement to the effects by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in his capacity as the director of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS