June 24, 2022

GrabBike Riders Seek Protection of Their Career

6 hours ago TN
Grab launched GrabBike (Win) in Bangkok

Grab launched GrabBike (Win) in Bangkok. Passengers canbook GrabBike (Win) via the Grab app. Photo: grab.com.




BANGKOK, June 23 (TNA) – GrabBike riders gathered at the parliament and the Ministry of Transport to seek the cancellation of a plan to end their taxi service on July 15 and call for its legalization.

The motorcyclists first met at CentralWorld shopping center before going to the parliament and the Ministry of Transport. They asked the Department of Land Transport to postpone the exclusion of private motorcycles from the GrabBike service and instead legalize their app-based service.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Siam Paragon, a famous shopping center and department store in Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

Full resumption of business, other activities allowed in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask

Wearing face masks is now voluntary in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen

9 People Admitted to Thai Hospitals after Cannabis Consumption

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Siam Paragon, a famous shopping center and department store in Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

Full resumption of business, other activities allowed in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Grab launched GrabBike (Win) in Bangkok

GrabBike Riders Seek Protection of Their Career

6 hours ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask

Wearing face masks is now voluntary in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen

9 People Admitted to Thai Hospitals after Cannabis Consumption

6 hours ago TN
AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

Thai AirAsia X Will Refund Bookings Made During Pandemic

1 day ago TN