GrabBike Riders Seek Protection of Their Career









BANGKOK, June 23 (TNA) – GrabBike riders gathered at the parliament and the Ministry of Transport to seek the cancellation of a plan to end their taxi service on July 15 and call for its legalization.

The motorcyclists first met at CentralWorld shopping center before going to the parliament and the Ministry of Transport. They asked the Department of Land Transport to postpone the exclusion of private motorcycles from the GrabBike service and instead legalize their app-based service.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

