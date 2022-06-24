Wearing face masks is now voluntary in Thailand









From Thursday June 23, the wearing of face masks outdoors and in public places is no longer mandatory and people are free to choose whether to wear one, according to an announcement published in the Royal Gazette yesterday.

The relaxation is in line with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation, which has seen the number of new infections, severe cases and fatalities steadily decline in recent weeks, enabling people to resume a life close to normal.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





