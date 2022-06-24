June 24, 2022

Wearing face masks is now voluntary in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask

COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask. Photo: Pikist.




From Thursday June 23, the wearing of face masks outdoors and in public places is no longer mandatory and people are free to choose whether to wear one, according to an announcement published in the Royal Gazette yesterday.

The relaxation is in line with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation, which has seen the number of new infections, severe cases and fatalities steadily decline in recent weeks, enabling people to resume a life close to normal.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

