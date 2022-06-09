9 People Admitted to Thai Hospitals after Cannabis Consumption









BANGKOK, June 22 (TNA) – After the decriminalization of cannabis 11 days ago, nine people were admitted to three hospitals for either eating food with cannabis content or smoking cannabis, according to the Department of Medical Services.

Dr Manus Potaporn, deputy director-general of the department, said the nine cases were admitted to three hospitals under the jurisdiction of the department. They are Rajvithi, Lerdsin and Nopparat Rajathanee hospitals.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





