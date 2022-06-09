June 24, 2022

9 People Admitted to Thai Hospitals after Cannabis Consumption

Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen

Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen. Photo: Chanokchon - CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, June 22 (TNA) – After the decriminalization of cannabis 11 days ago, nine people were admitted to three hospitals for either eating food with cannabis content or smoking cannabis, according to the Department of Medical Services.

Dr Manus Potaporn, deputy director-general of the department, said the nine cases were admitted to three hospitals under the jurisdiction of the department. They are Rajvithi, Lerdsin and Nopparat Rajathanee hospitals.

