Thai AirAsia X Will Refund Bookings Made During Pandemic









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai AirAsia X has affirmed it will refund all paid bookings made in the previous two years, despite filing for bankruptcy.

Thai AirAsia X director Tassapon Bijleveld has affirmed that the 6,500 bookings made prior to the bankruptcy process, as well as new bookings made after May 17, will not be affected by court procedures. These bookings will be eligible for a cash or credit refund.

The airline carrier has accumulated around 25 billion baht in debt and has filed for bankruptcy, which was accepted on May 17.

