BANGKOK, July 19 (TNA) – The chief executive officer of Thai AirAsia sees a gloomy future for aviation and will not reconsider it until the middle of next year.

Tassapol Bijleveld, chief executive officer of Thai AirAsia and Asia Aviation PCL, said he saw a bleak future for aviation and concerned parties should have to wait until mid-2022 before reconsidering the issue.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA