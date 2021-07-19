  • July 19, 2021
Delta variant overtakes Alpha strain in Thailand

Customers to enter supermarket in Bangkok are required to wear masks and to have temperature checked during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Chanitda Wiwatchanon / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



The rapidly spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 has already overtaken the Alpha variant as the dominant strain in Thailand, with Delta accounting for 62.6% of 3,340 samples examined by the Medical Sciences Department, compared to 34.1% of Alpha cases.

The department’s director-general, Dr. Supakit Sirilak, told the media today (Monday) that, of Thailand’s 77 provinces, the Delta variant has been found in 71.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



