Delta variant overtakes Alpha strain in Thailand







The rapidly spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 has already overtaken the Alpha variant as the dominant strain in Thailand, with Delta accounting for 62.6% of 3,340 samples examined by the Medical Sciences Department, compared to 34.1% of Alpha cases.

The department’s director-general, Dr. Supakit Sirilak, told the media today (Monday) that, of Thailand’s 77 provinces, the Delta variant has been found in 71.

