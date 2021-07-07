  • July 7, 2021
Health Agency Expects Delta Variant Will Be Predominant COVID-19 Strain in Thailand

Thailand’s national COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) has reported that about 32% of COVID-19 cases across the country in the past week have been linked to the Delta variant, with most being diagnosed in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

DMS Director-General Dr. Supakit Sirilak said the Delta variant accounts for 52% of COVID-19 patients in the capital and is found in every district, but mostly in northern Bangkok. The strain has also already been found in 47 provinces, including those in the southern region. The growth of the prevalence of the Delta variant in the country is slightly faster than predicted.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



