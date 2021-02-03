3 gamblers arrested in Chonburi accused of offending the COVID-19 emergency decree





Chonburi – Three gamblers have been arrested over alleged offenses to the Thai emergency decree.

The Mueang Chonburi Police were notified of the alleged gambling at Soi Baan Suan Lieang Mueng in the Baan Suan sub-district via the 191 police call center today, February 1st, 2021. The caller was concerned about the potential spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus according to police and claimed to be protecting everyone’s health.

