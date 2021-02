Riot police on Monday broke up a rally held outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok and arrested a Thai protester. At least two people were reportedly injured.

About 150 riot police were called into the area on Sathon Road to disperse the protest against the military coup in Myanmar.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

