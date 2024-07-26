Nai Yang Beach in Thalang, Phuket.

Indian Man Drowns at Beach in Phuket

TN

An Indian tourist was pronounced dead after drowning at the Surin Beach in Cherng Talay on Wednesday (July 24th).

Indian Tourist in Critical Condition After Ignoring Red Flags in Phuket

The Thalang Police was notified from the Thalang hospital that a tourist had been pronounced from drowning. Police arrived at the hospital to find the body of the tourist who was identified only as Mr. Kapu, 27, an Indian national. His friends told police that they went swimming in the morning with a total of four people.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

