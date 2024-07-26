Indian Man Drowns at Beach in Phuket

An Indian tourist was pronounced dead after drowning at the Surin Beach in Cherng Talay on Wednesday (July 24th).

The Thalang Police was notified from the Thalang hospital that a tourist had been pronounced from drowning. Police arrived at the hospital to find the body of the tourist who was identified only as Mr. Kapu, 27, an Indian national. His friends told police that they went swimming in the morning with a total of four people.

