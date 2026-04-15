Portuguese Man Charged After Spray-Painting Muslim Cemetery Wall in Phuket

PHUKET — A Portuguese man has been charged by police for spray-painting the wall of Ao Makham cemetery in Wichit subdistrict, an act that has sparked anger among local residents and Islamic religious leaders who view the site as a place of profound community significance.

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The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Henrique Miguel da Costa, was detained and handed over to investigators at Wichit Police Station after local residents intervened at the scene. Authorities have confirmed that he faces charges of damaging property. The arrest followed an incident at approximately 7:00 p.m. on April 11, 2026, when the village headman of Moo 7 in Wichit subdistrict, Mr. Adul Phosithom, along with local residents, apprehended the suspect. Police seized 87 used spray paint cans in various colours, one small used can of house paint, and one used paint roller from the scene. A foreign woman was also questioned by locals regarding possible involvement, a development that further heightened tensions in the area.

In Phuket, Thailand, an Islamic cemetery was built. Now that region has become mostly populated with Muslims. Tourism in that area has been completely changed to suit Muslim visitors and Islamic ideals. Muslims do not integrate, they only replace. Just look at the UK now. — Ian (@Tokyo_Joey) August 14, 2025

The case gained widespread attention after a video clip of the incident began circulating online, prompting inquiries to Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, Superintendent of Wichit Police Station. He confirmed the details of the arrest and the items seized, noting that the suspect had been formally transferred to investigators for legal proceedings. The actions at the cemetery, which holds particular importance for the local Muslim community, led to deep dissatisfaction among residents and religious leaders alike. Local reaction has centred on concerns over respect for religious and community spaces, with the graffiti viewed as deeply inappropriate and offensive.

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The questioning of the foreign woman by locals reflected the heightened emotions at the scene, though police have not confirmed whether she will face any charges and investigations into her involvement remain ongoing. Authorities are continuing their inquiry as legal proceedings move forward against Mr. da Costa, who faces charges related to damaging, destroying, devaluing, or rendering useless property held for public benefit. Further updates will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation and any additional evidence gathered.

-Thailand News (TN)