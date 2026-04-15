Indian Man Held With Gibbons, Chameleons at Suvarnabhumi Airport

BANGKOK — An Indian national has been arrested for attempting to smuggle protected wildlife out of Thailand through Suvarnabhumi International Airport, in a case that has underscored the persistent challenge of illegal animal trafficking passing through the kingdom’s main gateway.

Sri Lankan Wildlife Smuggler Caught with Pythons Hidden in Underwear at Bangkok Airport

Santanee Phairattanakorn, director of the Suvarnabhumi Passenger Control Customs Office, said a joint task force searched and arrested the male passenger, whose name has not been released, after protected wildlife valued at more than 200,000 baht was discovered hidden inside his suitcases. The passenger was booked on a flight to Kolkata, India, on April 13 when the inspection took place.

Authorities at #Suvarnabhumi Airport intercepted #wildlife smuggled in luggage bound for India: 1 live & 1 dead #gibbon, 20 #chameleons, 18 #turtles. The #gibbons were crammed together – 1 dead, the other forced to endure the journey beside its lifeless companion. pic.twitter.com/byy0wZB7QZ — Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (@WFFThailand) April 14, 2026

The inspection uncovered a grim and diverse collection of live and dead animals: one live gibbon, one dead gibbon, twenty live chameleons, and eighteen live Japanese turtles. The presence of a dead gibbon alongside live animals raised particular concern among officials, suggesting the cramped and likely inhumane conditions in which the creatures were being transported.

Thai police arrest Spanish TV star for possession of protected wildlife

Santanee said the suspect now faces multiple charges under Thailand’s Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, the Animal Epidemics Act, Fisheries laws and the Customs Act, along with other related offences. The case highlights the ongoing role of Thailand as both a source and transit hub for illegal wildlife trafficking, with Suvarnabhumi Airport frequently serving as a departure point for smugglers attempting to move exotic animals to markets abroad. Authorities have indicated that further investigations are underway to determine whether the suspect was part of a larger trafficking network operating between Thailand and India.

-Thailand News (TN)