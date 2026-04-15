Songkran Road Toll Reaches 191 in Five Days

BANGKOK — Thailand’s notoriously dangerous Songkran holiday period has claimed 191 lives and left 911 people injured during the first five days of the annual “seven dangerous days” road safety campaign, with Bangkok recording the highest death toll of any province, authorities reported on April 14.

Songkran Road Toll Climbs to 154 as Holiday Travel Enters Fourth Day

At a briefing held at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat revealed that on April 14 alone, the fifth day of the government’s safe driving initiative, there were 192 separate road accidents resulting in 202 injuries and 30 fatalities. The numbers bring the cumulative toll from April 10 to 14 to 951 accidents, 911 injuries and 191 deaths. Speeding and drink-driving remain the leading causes of crashes throughout the holiday period, while motorcycles continue to be the vehicle most frequently involved in accidents, a pattern that has persisted for years despite repeated safety campaigns.

Phrae province recorded the highest number of accidents on April 14 with 16 cases and also the highest number of injuries with 18 people, while Pathum Thani recorded the highest number of deaths for the day with three. Over the full five-day period, Phrae again recorded the highest cumulative number of accidents with 45 and the highest cumulative number of injuries with 47. Bangkok, however, led the nation in cumulative fatalities with 16 deaths, a reflection of the capital’s role as both a major origin point for outbound holiday travellers and a destination for those returning to work.

Although the government has campaigned for road safety during the Songkran festival holiday, traffic accidents from April 10 to 14 have claimed 191 lives, with Bangkok recording the most fatalities. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/fs3mdGTrJG — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 15, 2026

The justice minister noted that April 15 would be the final public holiday of this year’s Songkran festival, and large numbers of people are expected to begin their return journeys to Bangkok and other major provinces, while some travellers may choose to extend their stays in tourist areas. With traffic volumes expected to remain heavy on many roads, the risk of further accidents remains high. In response, the Road Safety Directing Centre has coordinated with provinces across the country to adjust their road safety plans to match the changing situation. Authorities have been instructed to integrate police, military personnel, local administration officials, volunteers and other relevant agencies in traffic management and travel facilitation efforts to support the safe return of holidaymakers.

Songkran Holiday Road Death Toll Rises to 95 After Three Days

Theerapat Katchamat, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and secretary of the centre, added that all provinces have been directed to ensure sufficient public transport services by road, rail and air as the holiday period draws to a close. With thousands of travellers still on the move, officials are bracing for the annual post-Songkran rush and have reiterated their urgent plea for motorists to exercise caution, avoid alcohol, obey speed limits and allow extra time for what remains one of the most dangerous travel periods on Thailand’s roads.

-Thailand News (TN)