Songkran Holiday Road Death Toll Rises to 95 After Three Days

BANGKOK — Ninety-five people have died in road accidents during the first three days of the Songkran holiday, with more than 500 accidents reported as of midnight on Sunday, according to the latest figures from the Transport Ministry.

Songkran Road Toll at 71, With 317 Injured After Two Days

Transport inspector-general Phadoongsak Sarujikamjornwattana said on Monday that from April 10 to 12 there were 515 traffic accidents in which 95 people were killed and 486 others were injured. The northern province of Lampang recorded the most road accidents with 25 and also the highest number of injured victims with 25. Bangkok reported the most road fatalities over the three-day period with six deaths.

Ninety-five people died in road accidents during the first three days of the Songkran holiday, with more than 500 accidents reported as of midnight on Sunday. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/bRBHiyTEt6 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 13, 2026

On Sunday alone, there were 171 traffic accidents nationwide, killing 24 people and injuring 169 others. Bangkok also had the highest number of fatalities on that single day with three. Speeding was blamed for the majority of accidents, accounting for 46 percent, followed by drink driving at 24.5 percent. Motorcycles continued to be the most vulnerable vehicles on the road, involved in 77 percent of all traffic accidents. The majority of incidents, 81 percent, occurred on straight roads rather than curves or intersections.

Twenty Road Fatalities on First ‘Dangerous Day’ of Songkran Holidays

Phadoongsak said officials overseeing the festival safety campaign were ensuring that water fights remained safe and that the ban on sales of alcohol to minors was being strictly enforced. Meanwhile, the Probation Department reported that from April 10 to 12 there were 1,750 drivers convicted of traffic offences, with nearly all cases, 92 percent, involving alcohol. Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of drink-driving cases with 246, followed by Nonthaburi with 147 and Samut Prakan with 145. Authorities have reiterated their calls for motorists to exercise caution during the remaining dangerous days of the holiday period as millions of Thais continue to travel across the country to celebrate the traditional New Year with family in their hometowns.

-Thailand News (TN)