Songkran Road Toll at 71, With 317 Injured After Two Days

BANGKOK — Seventy-one people have been killed and 317 others injured in traffic accidents during the first two days of the Songkran festival holiday period, according to figures released by the Ministry of Public Health on Sunday.

Twenty Road Fatalities on First ‘Dangerous Day’ of Songkran Holidays

The victims were involved in 344 traffic accidents recorded on Friday and Saturday, said Dr. Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy permanent secretary for public health. While any loss of life remains deeply troubling, the figures represent a significant decrease from the same period last year, when officials reported 214 accidents with 32 deaths and 200 injuries on the first day alone.

Nan province, in the north, reported the highest number of accidents with 17. Nan and Lampang, also a northern province, each recorded 17 injured traffic victims, the highest toll nationwide. The highest death toll was shared by Prachin Buri and Phitsanulok province, with four fatalities each.

Thailand’s Songkran road toll rose sharply on the second day of the “seven dangerous days” campaign, with the Road Safety Operation Center (RSOC) reporting 50 deaths on April 11, bringing the two-day death toll to 71. #General https://t.co/oAUvAiRUpH — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) April 12, 2026

On Saturday alone, there were 208 traffic accidents nationwide, causing 50 fatalities and leaving 185 people injured. The most common cause of accidents was attributed to speeding, accounting for 45 percent of incidents, followed by drink driving at 25 percent. Motorcycles continued to be the most vulnerable mode of transport, involved in 61 percent of all accidents.

Thailand’s Songkran Seven Days road safety campaign claims 253 lives

Dr. Sophon noted that most Songkran travellers had already reached their destinations as the traditional New Year celebrations got underway. The Songkran road safety campaign remains in effect for the remainder of the “seven dangerous days” holiday period, with authorities continuing to set up checkpoints and enforce traffic laws in an effort to reduce further casualties. Officials have again urged motorists to exercise caution, avoid speeding and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs as millions of Thais travel across the country to celebrate with family in their hometowns.

-Thailand News (TN)